Speak Out 6-7-24

​Joe Biden will be speaking at the 80th anniversary of D-Day and I can guarantee you he’s not going to call the brave soldiers who lost their lives losers and suckers like his predecessor did. And if it rains he won’t cancel so his hair won’t get messed up either. Biden will deliver a heartfelt and dignified tribute and not turn it into a rant about his political enemies.

__Trump’s bills__

​I am truly amazed at the people who will donate to Trump’s cause. If any of you think that this is going to his campaign you all are being taken for fools. This money is for his legal bills and nothing more.

__Trump secrets__

​First, an innocent man would want to stand up in court and declare his innocence. Under oath. And second, the citizens of the United States deserve to know what Trump did with those classified documents. Delaying the trial until after the election might be good for the convicted defendant, but it is not in the best interest of the people of this country. Our national security depends on getting to the bottom of it before the election so we know how bad it will be if 45 is re-elected and given access to more of our secrets!