Speak Out 6/7/19

Moving out

You tens of thousands of voters who didn't bother to vote on the pool issue or on other costly measures put forth by our pathetic city leaders are to blame for the utility increase we all face. We get told over and over how there's no money for necessities like infrastructure, yet there's money for water parks and skate board parks and new pools. Well, I'm done. I'm meeting with a realtor this week and moving outside the city limits. Housing, utilities and taxes are cheaper there, and I will no longer be subject to the arrogant and very poor city leadership that Cape voters keep in office.