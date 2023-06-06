All sections
OpinionJune 6, 2023
Speak Out 6-6-23
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their way -- "The Cardinal Way". Since Tony La Russa retired they have slowly lost their way. This year the pitching isn't good. No no. 1 starter. No closer that is dominant. They don't have enough line drive hitters. ...

Cardinals baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their way -- "The Cardinal Way". Since Tony La Russa retired they have slowly lost their way. This year the pitching isn't good. No no. 1 starter. No closer that is dominant. They don't have enough line drive hitters. They have forgotten small ball. Home runs or fly ball outs. If they are not careful they will ruin another young player in Jordan Walker. They are already working on his launch angle. Great hitters see the ball and hit the ball hard. The home runs will come. Singles and doubles win games.

SEMO to MVC?

I just read a ridiculous article in the Southeast Missourian speculating whether SEMO should stay in the OVC and dominate it or pursue joining the MVC. First it is far from a given that SEMO is going to dominate the newly reconstituted OVC. Second the MVC has zero interest in SEMO. Murray State barely made it in after multiple attempts. Several schools in the conference didn't want them, seeing them as weakening the conference not helping it. There is absolutely no way they would take SEMO.

Pardon question

Here's a question that should be asked of every presidential candidate of both the Democratic and Republican parties: "Should any of the people, including those convicted of sedition, be pardoned?" If any respond in the affirmative then they are not qualified for office. Presidents are required to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Pardoning someone for sedition is saying it's OK to overthrow the government.

Cubs fan?

The St. Louis Cardinals are so bad this year I have started rooting for the Cubs.

Speak Out
