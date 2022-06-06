Speak Out 6-6-22

A recent Speak Out caller said the moments of silence after mass shootings have been on the part of Republicans. Well, then answer this very simple question that liberals and Democrats are so relieved no reporter has the intelligence to ask. Why, if Democrats are so concerned about gun violence, didn't they pass a law in the entire two years the Democrats had Obama in the White House and a majority in both houses? When you can answer that, you can start pointing fingers at Republicans!
Republicans have blamed video games, wokeness, pot, and lack of religion for mass shootings. What they haven't blamed is easy access to high powered weapons without background checks, waiting periods or red flag warnings. If I had to choose a reason I'd go with the latter.
