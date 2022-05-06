All sections
Opinion
June 4, 2022

Speak Out 6-5-22

What is it going to take to make Republicans happy? They fought everything that was being done to try to save people from dying from the deadly virus. Now they are fighting control of the gun problem. They claim there is no gun problem. I'm looking forward to the start of Catfish season. ...

Gun problem

What is it going to take to make Republicans happy? They fought everything that was being done to try to save people from dying from the deadly virus. Now they are fighting control of the gun problem. They claim there is no gun problem.

New Catfish season

I'm looking forward to the start of Catfish season. We have a great team, and that's a testimony to the talented coach, managers and ownership that support it. We look forward to getting to know the new players and rooting on all those coming back. You guys are great. These people have built something fun for Cape Girardeau. Thanks.

Trump exposed

The curtain has finally been pulled back and exposed Trump's election lies for all to see, even for his hard-core base. The Republican primary in Georgia had Brian Kemp defeat Trump-backed David Perdue by 52 percentage points. What did Trump do? You guessed it, he claimed voter fraud! If he wins it's fair, if he loses it's fraud. Remember, this was a Republican primary and according to Trump, only Democrats cheat.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

