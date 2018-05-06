Speak Out 6/5/18

Resistance

Some of my friends have become exhausted in their ongoing fight to save our democracy from tyrannical rule by Trump. Because of the president's ongoing lies and never-ending attempts to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the body politic, it is understandable that some citizens have succumbed to escapism. However, that is exactly what the president and his henchmen want. I urge those of you who have begun to weaken in your resistance to authoritarianism to recommit yourselves to resisting the coordinated effort to destroy our republic lest it soon be confined to the dustbin of history.

North side

Kudos to the city of Cape and to former councilman Joe for cleaning up the south side (Ward 2). Can you clean up the streets, alleys, and overgrown properties on the north side (Ward 1)? It's badly needed!

Soccer seniors

We'll miss you Grace Pehle and Lauren Welker. Thank you for your irreplaceable leadership and infectious attitudes.