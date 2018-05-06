All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 5, 2018
Speak Out 6/5/18
Some of my friends have become exhausted in their ongoing fight to save our democracy from tyrannical rule by Trump. Because of the president's ongoing lies and never-ending attempts to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the body politic, it is understandable that some citizens have succumbed to escapism. ...

Resistance

Some of my friends have become exhausted in their ongoing fight to save our democracy from tyrannical rule by Trump. Because of the president's ongoing lies and never-ending attempts to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the body politic, it is understandable that some citizens have succumbed to escapism. However, that is exactly what the president and his henchmen want. I urge those of you who have begun to weaken in your resistance to authoritarianism to recommit yourselves to resisting the coordinated effort to destroy our republic lest it soon be confined to the dustbin of history.

North side

Kudos to the city of Cape and to former councilman Joe for cleaning up the south side (Ward 2). Can you clean up the streets, alleys, and overgrown properties on the north side (Ward 1)? It's badly needed!

Soccer seniors

We'll miss you Grace Pehle and Lauren Welker. Thank you for your irreplaceable leadership and infectious attitudes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Get busy watchin'

Get your face out of your phone and watch your children. You're missing life trying to tell everyone about your life on social media.

Schedule

SEMO football announced its upcoming season opponents. And no one in Southeast Missouri cared.

Apartments

I wouldn't want a bunch of apartments or duplexes around my house either. But you can bet your last dollar that your city leaders are only concerned about new tax revenue, not your home value or who your neighbors will be.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 3
We must do more to make schools safer
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
OpinionOct. 3
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy