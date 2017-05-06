Speak Out 6-5-17

Not surprised

Autism institute funds are cut. We have a Republican President who wants to cut social programs. We have a Republican governor who feels the same way. And now all the area Republican representatives are shocked and surprised when it happens. Don't these folks pay any attention at all?

Trucks, plates

A recent letter to the editor called for all trucks to be required to have license plates on both the front and back of their vehicle, as is required on cars. I could not agree more, and I have questioned this and asked more than a couple of state legislators to address this issue. My job requires significant time on the road here in Missouri, much of which is spent on interstates. The worst and most dangerous driving I see is on the part of 3 groups: texters, motorcyclists, and truck drivers. The first 2 can be reported easily. Truck drivers, however, are harder to report because they have only one license plate and getting to where you can see it can be a real hazard. Just a few weeks ago, I saw a truck driver not only driving recklessly but also blatantly drinking a beer while speeding down the interstate just outside Cape. I called the highway patrol and was basically told that without a license number, it would be almost impossible for them to catch the man in a white Ford truck. If I, in my car, am required to have 2 plates, all drivers no matter what type of vehicle should be required to do the same.

Online comments

Yes, for the most part having the name of the person posting a comment on articles in the Missourian holds everyone accountable for what they say because it was getting out of hand because of a few. But with this, many times the other side of the coin will not be explored because of fear of what may verbally or physically be done to individuals that would honestly disagree based upon their equally honest view.

State champs

Congratulations to the Notre Dame girls soccer team on their state championship. Way to go, Megan Heisserer and Abby Rollet.