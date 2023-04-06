Speak Out 6-4-23

Yet another Republican governor has signed a bill loosening child labor laws to allow children under 16 to work shifts on assembly lines and use caustic and dangerous chemicals. Did they not have to read novels by Charles Dickens when they were in school? I hope Missouri doesn't stoop so low as to put our children at risk!
What a great story about Old Pioneer Market. I'm so glad to know about how they weathered the storm, literally, that destroyed their roof and caused them to move. I don't live in that area and hadn't followed what had gone on. But I used to shop there when younger. I'll make sure to go back again. Thanks!
If Republicans refuse to believe that January 6th was an insurrection why has the leader of the Oath Keepers been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy? It wasn't a normal tourist day or a legitimate political discourse; it was an insurrection planned by Donald Trump and carried out by his sycophants and cult-like base.
Cape Transit Authority needs to hire more drivers, not buy new cabs. It takes too long to get a cab now.
I'm concerned about the health of President Biden, as well as our country, after seeing him fall at the Air Force graduation. He should not run again.
Trump's Memorial Day message ended up being all about him and how he's a victim. The brave soldiers who died for our country never considered themselves as victims and were proud to serve our nation. Trump had "painful bone spurs" that miraculously cured themselves as soon as the war ended. I still haven't forgiven him for calling fallen soldiers suckers and losers. Why is he even being considered for another term as president?
