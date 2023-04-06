Speak Out 6-4-23

Child labor

Yet another Republican governor has signed a bill loosening child labor laws to allow children under 16 to work shifts on assembly lines and use caustic and dangerous chemicals. Did they not have to read novels by Charles Dickens when they were in school? I hope Missouri doesn't stoop so low as to put our children at risk!

Old Pioneer Market

What a great story about Old Pioneer Market. I'm so glad to know about how they weathered the storm, literally, that destroyed their roof and caused them to move. I don't live in that area and hadn't followed what had gone on. But I used to shop there when younger. I'll make sure to go back again. Thanks!

Convicted Oath Keeper

If Republicans refuse to believe that January 6th was an insurrection why has the leader of the Oath Keepers been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy? It wasn't a normal tourist day or a legitimate political discourse; it was an insurrection planned by Donald Trump and carried out by his sycophants and cult-like base.