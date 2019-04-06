Is President Donald Trump really a friend of farmers? Farmers have been hoping that India could be a market replacement for China. But now the President is taking on India, too. Farmers prefer markets to federal payouts.
The Democrats lost an election they rigged. The Democrats lost an investigation they rigged. Can anyone tell me what the Democrats in office are doing besides hating Trump, promoting communism and staging fake hate crimes?
Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
Democrats can't legislate.
So they just investigate. True!