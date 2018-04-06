Speak Out 6/4/18

I was one of the 60 fans that a caller complained about being at the high school baseball game. Iï¿½m offended by your comment and you can bet your glove and bat that theyï¿½ll only be 59 there next season.
The Democrats have learned that if they cannot win at the polls, they have a good chance of winning in the courts.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.