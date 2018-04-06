All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 4, 2018
Speak Out 6/4/18
I was one of the 60 fans that a caller complained about being at the high school baseball game. Iï¿½m offended by your comment and you can bet your glove and bat that theyï¿½ll only be 59 there next season. The Democrats have learned that if they cannot win at the polls, they have a good chance of winning in the courts.

Minus one

I was one of the 60 fans that a caller complained about being at the high school baseball game. Iï¿½m offended by your comment and you can bet your glove and bat that theyï¿½ll only be 59 there next season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Courts > Polls

The Democrats have learned that if they cannot win at the polls, they have a good chance of winning in the courts.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy