Speak Out 6-4-17

This comment is to say thank you to the family who recently sold their house on West End Boulevard across from Capaha Park. For years and years it has been a delight to see your home's picture window decorated for every holiday and special occasion. Thank you for sharing that with passersby, and all the very best to you in your new home.
CNN, MSNBC, and the Washington Post are like a starving dog with a bone. The bone may no longer have any nutritional value, but the starving dog will not give up that bone.
