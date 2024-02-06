All sections
Opinion
June 30, 2022

Speak Out 6-30-22

The debate is ongoing about whether Donald Trump should or should not be prosecuted for his attempted coup and inciting an attack on the Capitol. Many Conservative pundits are saying no because that will open the floodgates for every future president being put on trial or at least being charged with crimes. ...

Trump prosecution

The debate is ongoing about whether Donald Trump should or should not be prosecuted for his attempted coup and inciting an attack on the Capitol. Many Conservative pundits are saying no because that will open the floodgates for every future president being put on trial or at least being charged with crimes. However, in Trump's case the evidence is becoming overwhelming, and we can no longer ignore the egregious flaunting of laws and statutes he has assailed. Sure, Republicans can try to prosecute Biden, but how far will that go and how idiotic and petty will it make them look. Trump has violated the law, the Constitution and the trust of the American people and must finally pay for his crimes.

Blame Biden

The Biden administration is responsible for the deaths of 46 illegal immigrants and many more that we will never know about, not to mention the thousands of our citizens who have overdosed on illegal drugs. Everything this administration has done has been wrong and has hurt people in our country and the world. This will be the end of the Democrat Party as many Democrats are waking up to all the bad policies that have hurt all citizens.

Fix streets

City needs to use the current $1.2 million casino revenue to repair our city streets and think about the 250-acre plot out by I-55 later. The city council members must only use very few streets in Cape to get around. Most drivers are having to zig around all the holes, making them look like they are drunk. You need to ride along with me.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

