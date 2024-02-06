Speak Out 6-30-22

Blame Biden

The Biden administration is responsible for the deaths of 46 illegal immigrants and many more that we will never know about, not to mention the thousands of our citizens who have overdosed on illegal drugs. Everything this administration has done has been wrong and has hurt people in our country and the world. This will be the end of the Democrat Party as many Democrats are waking up to all the bad policies that have hurt all citizens.

Fix streets

City needs to use the current $1.2 million casino revenue to repair our city streets and think about the 250-acre plot out by I-55 later. The city council members must only use very few streets in Cape to get around. Most drivers are having to zig around all the holes, making them look like they are drunk. You need to ride along with me.