Speak Out 6/3/20

Virus, race

Why is everything about race? Today, every liberal rag across the country claimed COVID-19 rates are highest among African Americans and stupidly blamed Trump and the GOP. Look, skin color isn't preventing anyone from wearing a homemade mask. Skin color isn't preventing anyone from staying 6 ft apart. Personal responsibility is a personal choice.

Suicide issue

I just watched a father describe why his 12-year-old son committed suicide. He said there was a total of six suicides in his community since his state closed down everything, including the schools in his state isolating these young people. The father calmly explained that his son was a normal pre-teen involved in sports and school activities and was doing what he was being told to do by politicians and health professionals. This is touching many communities across America. My family and I have experienced suicide in our family. The effects on my children's lives has been a lifetime of learning how to live with the fact that their mother took her own life. Like the father said, we have to start talking about suicide. It has been a problem in this country for a long time. The shut down and isolation has made it worse, especially for our young people.