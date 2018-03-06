Speak Out 6-3-18

You see countless examples of it on the Opinion page of the Southeast Missourian. Please keep in mind that "absolutism" is a commonly used technique of deflection, always designed to detract attention from the issue at hand.
One of the things resulting from Roseanne Barr's disgusting racist tweet is that it gave us insight into the mindset of those who make up a considerable chunk of Trump's base.
Missouri just got one of its biggest crooks to resign. Best thing to happen. Now if the other big corrupt crook in the White House will do the same it would be the greatest news.
Democrats seem intent on casting doubt on the GOP's ability to govern while being completely blind to the fact that they've lost over 1,000 seats in 8 years. It would seem that the voting public sees the truth.
Mr. Trump recently stated that "everyone plays games". No, Mr. Trump, not everyone conducts themselves, as you do, with manipulations via lies, deceptions, and brutish behavior. Fortunately most people value ethical, respectful, honest behavior and many of us are very frustrated that you do not.
Of course the media would have treated this whole thing differently if Eric Greitens were a Democrat. The list of Democrat philanderers is very long and it is topped by an entire family of philanderers with one member who at best committed manslaughter and quite possibly homicide! Yet he had a long and successful career in the Senate, was loved by the press and has been lionized by his party!
