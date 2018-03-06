Speak Out 6-3-18

Absolute

You see countless examples of it on the Opinion page of the Southeast Missourian. Please keep in mind that "absolutism" is a commonly used technique of deflection, always designed to detract attention from the issue at hand.

Barr mindset

One of the things resulting from Roseanne Barr's disgusting racist tweet is that it gave us insight into the mindset of those who make up a considerable chunk of Trump's base.

A crook

Missouri just got one of its biggest crooks to resign. Best thing to happen. Now if the other big corrupt crook in the White House will do the same it would be the greatest news.