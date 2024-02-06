All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJune 29, 2021

Speak Out 6/29/21

Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that the only people now dying from COVID-19 are the unvaccinated. So from now on all deaths from COVID-19 are preventable, so the unvaccinated have only themselves to blame. I wish American sports announcers would take a cue from English Premier League announcers and not feel they have to scream and yell into the microphone. ...

Preventable deaths

Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that the only people now dying from COVID-19 are the unvaccinated. So from now on all deaths from COVID-19 are preventable, so the unvaccinated have only themselves to blame.

Announcers

I wish American sports announcers would take a cue from English Premier League announcers and not feel they have to scream and yell into the microphone. The Premier League announcers sound as if they're just carrying on a conversation while calling the game. We've turned off games when a loudmouth American was announcing (screaming) a Premier League match. Very annoying!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gun control

With the recent tragedy of too many shooting deaths, I can (almost) understand calls for gun control. But here's the reality. The bad guys all have guns, and they won't be giving them up just because the President said so. Are we really so naive as to think making guns illegal will make them disappear off the streets? Last time I checked, murder was against the law. Do we really think criminals who flagrantly disregard the law against murder are suddenly going to follow a law about having a gun?

Bill Emerson

It was great to see so many people from all across the country gather together to honor the memory of Bill Emerson, 25 years after his passing. Most of us won't leave real testimonials to our work, but Bill Emerson did -- and thousands of people drive over it every day.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from pryin...
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
OpinionDec. 9
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
OpinionDec. 9
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
Prayer 12-9-24
OpinionDec. 9
Prayer 12-9-24
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
OpinionDec. 8
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
Lowry: The end of a scam
OpinionDec. 7
Lowry: The end of a scam
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy