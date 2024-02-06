Speak Out 6/29/21

Gun control

With the recent tragedy of too many shooting deaths, I can (almost) understand calls for gun control. But here's the reality. The bad guys all have guns, and they won't be giving them up just because the President said so. Are we really so naive as to think making guns illegal will make them disappear off the streets? Last time I checked, murder was against the law. Do we really think criminals who flagrantly disregard the law against murder are suddenly going to follow a law about having a gun?

Bill Emerson

It was great to see so many people from all across the country gather together to honor the memory of Bill Emerson, 25 years after his passing. Most of us won't leave real testimonials to our work, but Bill Emerson did -- and thousands of people drive over it every day.