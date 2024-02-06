All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionJune 29, 2020
Speak Out 6/29/20
In response to the people who want to tear down or rename anything they deem to be offensive, I give you this quote — and remember, cliches become cliches because they are true! — “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santanyana ...

Historic quote

In response to the people who want to tear down or rename anything they deem to be offensive, I give you this quote — and remember, cliches become cliches because they are true! — “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santanyana

Rename Jackson

The City of Jackson needs to change its name. Andrew Jackson was a monster. He was a white supremacist who supported slavery, committed genocide against the Native Americans and used his power to try to destroy his political enemies. Plus, naming a sports team the Jackson Indians is the same as calling them the Hitler Jews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

You have potential

You need never feel inferior. You need never feel that you were born without talents or without opportunities to give them expression. There is something of divinity in you. You have such a tremendous potential because of your inherited nature. Every one of you was endowed by your Heavenly Father with a tremendous capacity to do good in the world. Cultivate the art of being kind, of being thoughtful, of being helpful. Refine within you the quality of mercy which comes as a part of the Divine attributed you have inherited.

McMullin feature

I read the article on Justin McMullin, I have known him since he was in elementary school, I am so proud to know him. Jackson School District is fortunate to have him. He is a man of high character. As a young soccer player, he was always polite and had a work ethic that most young kids don’t have. We knew he had great potential and it was a pleasure watching him grow up to the man he is today. He is proof that if you work hard and make good choices in life, you can be successful. Justin, we are all so proud of you. You are an inspiration to all.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 27
Prayer 9-27-24
OpinionSep. 27
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
OpinionSep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
OpinionSep. 26
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 26
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Prayer 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy