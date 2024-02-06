Speak Out 6/29/20

You have potential

You need never feel inferior. You need never feel that you were born without talents or without opportunities to give them expression. There is something of divinity in you. You have such a tremendous potential because of your inherited nature. Every one of you was endowed by your Heavenly Father with a tremendous capacity to do good in the world. Cultivate the art of being kind, of being thoughtful, of being helpful. Refine within you the quality of mercy which comes as a part of the Divine attributed you have inherited.

McMullin feature

I read the article on Justin McMullin, I have known him since he was in elementary school, I am so proud to know him. Jackson School District is fortunate to have him. He is a man of high character. As a young soccer player, he was always polite and had a work ethic that most young kids don’t have. We knew he had great potential and it was a pleasure watching him grow up to the man he is today. He is proof that if you work hard and make good choices in life, you can be successful. Justin, we are all so proud of you. You are an inspiration to all.