OpinionJune 29, 2018

Speak out 6/29/18

Fireworks

I would like to see Cape's fireworks ordinance changed to reflect equal consideration of all residents, not a portion of the residents. A large number of cities ban the sale and use of fireworks except for city-sponsored fireworks display. Sikeston I think follows this practice. The July 4th holiday should be a day of celebration for all; however the current ordinance creates a week of anxiety and stress for many. At the very least the ordinance should be modified to allow fireworks on the day of July 4th only. Those who would like to see the ordinance changed should be sure and call your city council and let your voice be heard.

Union dues

Claiming the Unions gave me an 8 hour work day is like saying my tires drive my car. Unions had their day, and in much more limited instances still have a place. But the Supreme Court delivered a victory to individual workers and dealt a blow to the Democrat party's ATM card. Democrats have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars of Union dues, and that stops today.

Speak Out
