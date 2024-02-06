Speak out 6/29/18

Fireworks

I would like to see Cape's fireworks ordinance changed to reflect equal consideration of all residents, not a portion of the residents. A large number of cities ban the sale and use of fireworks except for city-sponsored fireworks display. Sikeston I think follows this practice. The July 4th holiday should be a day of celebration for all; however the current ordinance creates a week of anxiety and stress for many. At the very least the ordinance should be modified to allow fireworks on the day of July 4th only. Those who would like to see the ordinance changed should be sure and call your city council and let your voice be heard.