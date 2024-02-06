Speak Out 6/29/17

Health care

In response to the "Club of Rich White Guys" screwing up healthcare comment. You need to do a little research besides listening to CNN, CBS and all the other liberal media types. If you haven't read the FACTS, Obamacare is going to collapse itself, but I guess you would rather wait for that to happen and then blame all those rich white guys for not seeing it coming. This healthcare plan was flawed from the beginning, but Obama being a good liberal, he has listened to George Soros and did exactly what he was told to do. But like so many "social engineering" projects, this one needs to be axed so we can actually have affordable health insurance. I'm not a rich white guy and my median income can't afford these insurance premiums that Obamacare has ushered in.