All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 29, 2017

Speak Out 6/29/17

In response to the "Club of Rich White Guys" screwing up healthcare comment. You need to do a little research besides listening to CNN, CBS and all the other liberal media types. If you haven't read the FACTS, Obamacare is going to collapse itself, but I guess you would rather wait for that to happen and then blame all those rich white guys for not seeing it coming. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Health care

In response to the "Club of Rich White Guys" screwing up healthcare comment. You need to do a little research besides listening to CNN, CBS and all the other liberal media types. If you haven't read the FACTS, Obamacare is going to collapse itself, but I guess you would rather wait for that to happen and then blame all those rich white guys for not seeing it coming. This healthcare plan was flawed from the beginning, but Obama being a good liberal, he has listened to George Soros and did exactly what he was told to do. But like so many "social engineering" projects, this one needs to be axed so we can actually have affordable health insurance. I'm not a rich white guy and my median income can't afford these insurance premiums that Obamacare has ushered in.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 4
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shap...
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
OpinionNov. 1
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
OpinionNov. 1
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
Prayer 11-1-24
OpinionNov. 1
Prayer 11-1-24
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
OpinionOct. 31
Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
OpinionOct. 31
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy