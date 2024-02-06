All sections
OpinionJune 28, 2021

Speak Out 6/28/21

It's awesome going down to the ballpark to root on the Catfish. They're a fun team, and the atmosphere is great. I wish American sports announcers would take a cue from English Premier League announcers and not feel they have to scream and yell into the microphone. The PL announcers sound as if they're just carrying on a conversation while calling the game. We've turned off games when a loudmouth American was announcing (screaming) a PL match. Very annoying!

Hurrah for Catfish

It's awesome going down to the ballpark to root on the Catfish. They're a fun team, and the atmosphere is great.

Sports in quiet tones

I wish American sports announcers would take a cue from English Premier League announcers and not feel they have to scream and yell into the microphone. The PL announcers sound as if they're just carrying on a conversation while calling the game. We've turned off games when a loudmouth American was announcing (screaming) a PL match. Very annoying!

A COVID redux?

As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale. It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated.

Biden double-dealing

Who can trust Biden after he says he's for bipartisanship, but every time a bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats reach out he dismisses them? This man has never been a deep thinker or a man of courage. He's a lifelong politician, that's it.

Speak Out
