Speak Out 6/28/21

Hurrah for Catfish

It's awesome going down to the ballpark to root on the Catfish. They're a fun team, and the atmosphere is great.

Sports in quiet tones

I wish American sports announcers would take a cue from English Premier League announcers and not feel they have to scream and yell into the microphone. The PL announcers sound as if they're just carrying on a conversation while calling the game. We've turned off games when a loudmouth American was announcing (screaming) a PL match. Very annoying!