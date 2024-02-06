Speak Out 6-28-20

Masks in stores

I am sickened by people who will not wear a mask in public. I see how rude they can be. A store may make more money if they would not let a person in their door without a mask and knowing they need to keep social distancing. They should respect others. A woman undressed in a hallway to try on pants because the dressing rooms are closed. All could see her body parts. She should have been arrested. I believe the stores would have more business if we knew we were safe. I have rights, too, and I should be respected.

Black Lives Matter

The BLM movement is long overdue. What is appalling are the people trying to change the subject by trying to put a white lives matter or all lives matter movement on the same level. First of all, white lives have always mattered since the founding of America. Slavery and it's horrible legacy have shown that black lives never mattered. It's sad that even the Vice President couldn't bring himself to say Black Lives Matter. That speaks volumes on how the current administration feels about the issue of racism.