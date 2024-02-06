Speak Out 6/28/17

Public library

The person with the negative view of the library needs to visit it again. It's not collecting dust! Many best sellers are available for all ages. Preschoolers enjoy a variety of activities provided for them. More than 100 people attended a free meeting about the eclipse and we all received free viewing glasses. Patrons use the computers to do job searches, complete applications, and resumes. And for fun as well. Sounds like a place for you to hang out!