Speak Out 6-27-21

With the recent tragedy of too many shooting deaths, I can (almost) understand calls for gun control. But here's the reality. The bad guys all have guns, and they won't be giving them up just because the President said so. Are we really so naive as to think making guns illegal will make them disappear off the streets? Last time I checked, murder was against the law. Do we really think criminals who flagrantly disregard the law against murder are suddenly going to follow a law about having a gun?
I am sure Pee Wee Erlbacher was smiling down on the helping hands of Erlbachers Machine shop saying, "I know they can do it."
So Donald Trump is writing his presidential memoirs, huh? Just the idea that he can write a book on his own and have it be coherent is a stretch. The man has the attention span of a gnat on crack so there would have to be a ghost writer working with him. Also, he told over 30k lies and falsehoods while president so it would be a comedy or fiction book. There's also the fact that no major publishers will touch it because of having to fact-check all his lies. The MAGA world would buy it but that's about it.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.