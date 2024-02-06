Speak Out 6-27-21

Helping hands

I am sure Pee Wee Erlbacher was smiling down on the helping hands of Erlbachers Machine shop saying, "I know they can do it."

Trump memoir

So Donald Trump is writing his presidential memoirs, huh? Just the idea that he can write a book on his own and have it be coherent is a stretch. The man has the attention span of a gnat on crack so there would have to be a ghost writer working with him. Also, he told over 30k lies and falsehoods while president so it would be a comedy or fiction book. There's also the fact that no major publishers will touch it because of having to fact-check all his lies. The MAGA world would buy it but that's about it.