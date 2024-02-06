Speak Out 6-26-22

'2000 Mules'

The film '2000 Mules' played recently in Cape and I'm sure many Trump supporters spent their hard earned money to see it, but did they even try to see how flimsy the "evidence" of voter fraud really was? If someone has that much so-called evidence, why are they wasting their money making a movie about it and just take it to the FBI or the police? The reason they can't is because it would be thrown out for being fraudulent evidence and the lawyers presenting it could be disbarred, that's why. Trump will never be able to get his day in court because he has nothing to bring to court. That's why everything he claims as "evidence" has to be tried in the court of public opinion.