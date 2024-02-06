All sections
OpinionJune 25, 2022

Speak Out 6-26-22

The film '2000 Mules' played recently in Cape and I'm sure many Trump supporters spent their hard earned money to see it, but did they even try to see how flimsy the "evidence" of voter fraud really was? If someone has that much so-called evidence, why are they wasting their money making a movie about it and just take it to the FBI or the police? The reason they can't is because it would be thrown out for being fraudulent evidence and the lawyers presenting it could be disbarred, that's why.

'2000 Mules'

The film '2000 Mules' played recently in Cape and I'm sure many Trump supporters spent their hard earned money to see it, but did they even try to see how flimsy the "evidence" of voter fraud really was? If someone has that much so-called evidence, why are they wasting their money making a movie about it and just take it to the FBI or the police? The reason they can't is because it would be thrown out for being fraudulent evidence and the lawyers presenting it could be disbarred, that's why. Trump will never be able to get his day in court because he has nothing to bring to court. That's why everything he claims as "evidence" has to be tried in the court of public opinion.

Gas prices

Gasoline was $1.69 a gallon on election night November 2020 and it has increased to $4.49 a gallon today. To put this in perspective, it now costs more to fill up my riding lawn mower than it did to fill up my vehicle in 2020. Thank you, President Biden, for all you have done to make peoples lives worse off!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

