Speak Out 6/26/20

Floyd coverage

I was wondering why George Floyd got so much media coverage and they didn't say much about the black cop in St. Louis that was a policeman for 38 years before he retired. He got shot by a 23-year-old black guy while protecting a friend's pawn shop. I think protesters thought Floyd was someone famous or something. I am getting tired of hearing about George Floyd. Let him rest in peace. They need some new news to talk about.

Lincoln freed slaves

Has everyone forgotten that the Republicans were the ones that freed the slaves with President Lincoln. The Democrats want to keep the blacks and the people of color dependent on the government so they can get their votes by passing all the bills to keep them from having to work. To show how racist the Democratic Party is, Obama even gave the eulogy at the funeral of a congressman who was a KKK leader and not one person said anything about it. This is why Biden said if you are black and you don't vote Democrat then you aren't black. The Democrats want to do away with the police so they can bring in communism. It is time for America to wake up and get rid of the lying Democrats.

Be leaders

I want to commend the protesters in Cape Girardeau Sunday for keeping it peaceful, but the fact is that 50% of the people killed by police last year were white and 25% were black. Police don't leave their homes every day looking to kill someone. The ones protesting should be leaders and educate their communities to not break the laws, and if they are arrested respect the police and go peacefully. We all should work together to improve the racial tension in our country. In Cape Girardeau there are shootings almost every week and most are Blacks shooting Blacks. In the larger cities it's worse. All lives matter, so we have to find a way to work together to find a solution. Someone in the Black community needs to lead the way. Perhaps one of the protesters will step up and be that leader.