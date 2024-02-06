Speak Out 6/26/19

Jackson restroom

There was an outright lie in Speak Out on Thursday. The LA restroom was a port-a-potty and cost $300,000 EVERY YEAR to operate. Instead they decided to go with a SINGLE stall unit for $325,000. We got a nice, multi-stalled, units with individual sides for men and women as just a little more. There are many in the community that are happy with the nice new units. They will be a big plus during the upcoming 4th of July celebration.

I-55 cables

The cable barrier on Interstate 55 is more of a death trap than a safety trap. We saw the accident on Interstate 55 after it happened where the man from Mounds Illinois was killed. The cable barriers do not work where they're located. They need to be more in the middle of the median or taken down completely. It may look good on paper, but it's not working at the present location.

Border agenda

The Democrats want us to believe that the reason they will not work with President Trump is because they do not want to give him a win. While this sounds plausible I think the real reason they don't want to secure the border is because they want those immigrants to come here because they see them as potential Democratic voters in the near future, thereby controlling the presidency and Congress for years to come. Pretty smart. I guess we should all start learning Spanish because that is what the language will be soon.

Gas price

The latest bulletin from AARP shows that Missouri has the lowest gas tax in the nation. So why are gas prices in Cape higher than the prices in some of our neighboring states? It can't be the taxes!

Trump win

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has cut $550 million dollars in aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and will continue to withhold funds until they fix their broken borders. The half billion dollars will be reallocated to other spending priorities. Meanwhile, Joe Biden took a nap. MAGA!