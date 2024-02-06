Speak Out 6/26/19

There was an outright lie in Speak Out on Thursday. The LA restroom was a port-a-potty and cost $300,000 EVERY YEAR to operate. Instead they decided to go with a SINGLE stall unit for $325,000. We got a nice, multi-stalled, units with individual sides for men and women as just a little more. There are many in the community that are happy with the nice new units. They will be a big plus during the upcoming 4th of July celebration.
The cable barrier on Interstate 55 is more of a death trap than a safety trap. We saw the accident on Interstate 55 after it happened where the man from Mounds Illinois was killed. The cable barriers do not work where they're located. They need to be more in the middle of the median or taken down completely. It may look good on paper, but it's not working at the present location.
The Democrats want us to believe that the reason they will not work with President Trump is because they do not want to give him a win. While this sounds plausible I think the real reason they don't want to secure the border is because they want those immigrants to come here because they see them as potential Democratic voters in the near future, thereby controlling the presidency and Congress for years to come. Pretty smart. I guess we should all start learning Spanish because that is what the language will be soon.
The latest bulletin from AARP shows that Missouri has the lowest gas tax in the nation. So why are gas prices in Cape higher than the prices in some of our neighboring states? It can't be the taxes!
Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has cut $550 million dollars in aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and will continue to withhold funds until they fix their broken borders. The half billion dollars will be reallocated to other spending priorities. Meanwhile, Joe Biden took a nap. MAGA!
I thank God for creating us and giving us the Bible, His Holy Word, so we know His boundaries for sex. It is to be within marriage only so we can have the climax and expression of our true love and unity between man and woman and to propagate the human race. (Gen 2:18, Ephes. 5:22-32) God likens marriage to Christ's love of the church -- honorable to all the marriage bed undefiled. (Heb 13:4) God sanctified sex within marriage only to protect our bodies and minds and protect society from moral problems -- sexual immorality, adulterers, men who have sex with men. (1 Cor. 6:9-11)
A recent Speak Out opinion described the many cosmetic flaws with the Bloomfield road project which are certainly true. A bigger problem is the poor engineering of this road that floods in three places every time we have a significant rain. How can we design a new road that floods so frequently? I won't support a new Transportation Trust Fund initiative until we take care of the programs we've already funded. I think we need to focus on quality versus quantity of work completed.
Shame on all of you runners and walkers who had enough energy to run and walk through neighborhoods and the parks, but who didn't possess the strength to stop to help pick up fallen trees for your neighbors after the storm.
Scout County announced they're suing opioid makers which is a lot like a fat man suing a buffet. Take responsibility for your actions and stop suing people for your own stupidity.
Show me a person who was actually a slave in the 1860's and I will be the first to vote for reparations, but not for their ancestors.
