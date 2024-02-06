Speak Out 6-26-17

Cape library

I feel the need to respond to a recent Speak Out comment that presumed to speak for the whole town. Cape Girardeau has a fantastic library. I don't know when this person was there but it is always full of patrons taking advantage of this magnificent facility. Not everyone walks around glued to their smart phone 24/7/365 like this person obviously does. If there is nothing there but dusty old books that no one reads anymore, how come about half the time I have to get on a waiting list to get the book I want? Maybe this person should leave the Matrix and live in the real world every once and a while.