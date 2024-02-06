Speak Out 6-26-17

I feel the need to respond to a recent Speak Out comment that presumed to speak for the whole town. Cape Girardeau has a fantastic library. I don't know when this person was there but it is always full of patrons taking advantage of this magnificent facility. Not everyone walks around glued to their smart phone 24/7/365 like this person obviously does. If there is nothing there but dusty old books that no one reads anymore, how come about half the time I have to get on a waiting list to get the book I want? Maybe this person should leave the Matrix and live in the real world every once and a while.
Once again the hypocrisy of the Left rears its ugly head. They're raising all kinds of Cain about the "sinister and secret" Republican health care plan when Obamacare was shoved down our throats by Nancy "we have to pass it so we can find out what's in it" Pelosi!