Speak Out 6/25/20

JHS ceremony

A big "thank you" to the Jackson school administrators who put together a memorable graduation for the class of 2020. Due to COVID-19, a decision was made to hold graduation at the football stadium. It was well organized and allowed the graduates and their families to see and join in with each other while social distancing. The parade of graduates allowed each graduate to see their family up close and vice versa. The crowd stood and cheered the whole class as they paraded in front of them and then stood in formation as the choral group sang the alma mater. That choral group also sang The National Anthem and it was beautiful. Again, thank you JHS for giving the class of 2020 the graduation they deserved. WELL DONE!!!!

Fall football

Cancel high school football now so student-athletes can stop wasting time with summer workouts. Let these kids know what's going on, so they can enjoy their summer.