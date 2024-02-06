All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionJune 25, 2020
Speak Out 6/25/20
Jackson High School did a very nice job with their graduation ceremony. It's a real shame that the school board members presenting diplomas didn't wear masks, especially since the school required families to socially distance themselves from each other and the graduates. I guess it's "do as I say, not as I do. "...

Jackson graduation

Jackson High School did a very nice job with their graduation ceremony. It's a real shame that the school board members presenting diplomas didn't wear masks, especially since the school required families to socially distance themselves from each other and the graduates. I guess it's "do as I say, not as I do. "

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JHS ceremony

A big "thank you" to the Jackson school administrators who put together a memorable graduation for the class of 2020. Due to COVID-19, a decision was made to hold graduation at the football stadium. It was well organized and allowed the graduates and their families to see and join in with each other while social distancing. The parade of graduates allowed each graduate to see their family up close and vice versa. The crowd stood and cheered the whole class as they paraded in front of them and then stood in formation as the choral group sang the alma mater. That choral group also sang The National Anthem and it was beautiful. Again, thank you JHS for giving the class of 2020 the graduation they deserved. WELL DONE!!!!

Fall football

Cancel high school football now so student-athletes can stop wasting time with summer workouts. Let these kids know what's going on, so they can enjoy their summer.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trum...
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy