Speak Out 6/25/19

Josh Hawley is playing the "Big Tech Hawk" game fairly well. Makes you wonder who is funding him? Someone who wants to take Google and Facebook down? Someone who wants to be the next Big Tech? Dark money and dark deeds.
If the future of this country is in the hands of people like A.O.C. and her Democratic Party, we are doomed. There is a cure for ignorance, but none for stupidity.
At what age should a person have a cellphone? Most grown people should not have them. I meet countless people talking and texting while behind the steering wheel of a moving vehicle. I wish there was a way to make all phones unusable while in an automobile in motion.
"To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public." -- Theodore Roosevelt
