Speak Out 6/25/19

Hawley on Big Tech

Josh Hawley is playing the "Big Tech Hawk" game fairly well. Makes you wonder who is funding him? Someone who wants to take Google and Facebook down? Someone who wants to be the next Big Tech? Dark money and dark deeds.

AOC's party

If the future of this country is in the hands of people like A.O.C. and her Democratic Party, we are doomed. There is a cure for ignorance, but none for stupidity.