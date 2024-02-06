All sections
OpinionJune 25, 2019

Speak Out 6/25/19

Josh Hawley is playing the "Big Tech Hawk" game fairly well. Makes you wonder who is funding him? Someone who wants to take Google and Facebook down? Someone who wants to be the next Big Tech? Dark money and dark deeds. If the future of this country is in the hands of people like A.O.C. and her Democratic Party, we are doomed. There is a cure for ignorance, but none for stupidity...

Hawley on Big Tech

Josh Hawley is playing the "Big Tech Hawk" game fairly well. Makes you wonder who is funding him? Someone who wants to take Google and Facebook down? Someone who wants to be the next Big Tech? Dark money and dark deeds.

AOC's party

If the future of this country is in the hands of people like A.O.C. and her Democratic Party, we are doomed. There is a cure for ignorance, but none for stupidity.

Mobile phones

At what age should a person have a cellphone? Most grown people should not have them. I meet countless people talking and texting while behind the steering wheel of a moving vehicle. I wish there was a way to make all phones unusable while in an automobile in motion.

Quote to remember

"To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public." -- Theodore Roosevelt

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

