All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJune 24, 2021

Speak Out 6/24/21

The Founding Fathers, 229 years ago, held face-to-face meetings without masks or social distancing ratifying The Bill of Rights during a small pox epidemic with a fatality rate of 30%. If they were alive today, imagine the horror they would feel knowing the risks they took to guarantee citizens' rights were shredded by unelected governmental bureaucrats because of a virus with an average fatality rate of less than 1%. Where's the grit people use to show in times of adversity?...

Missing grit

The Founding Fathers, 229 years ago, held face-to-face meetings without masks or social distancing ratifying The Bill of Rights during a small pox epidemic with a fatality rate of 30%. If they were alive today, imagine the horror they would feel knowing the risks they took to guarantee citizens' rights were shredded by unelected governmental bureaucrats because of a virus with an average fatality rate of less than 1%. Where's the grit people use to show in times of adversity?

Get vaccinated

Six employees in a Manatee County, Florida, office building exposed to COVID-19 last week. Two died, three hospitalized. The only person vaccinated is fine. Good thing it is only a flu, right? At the end of June no less. Missouri is going to get ugly again with the new variations. But no worries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Obamacare

For the third time SCOTUS has upheld the ACA (Obamacare) and Republicans have been rebuffed. When will they get it through their thick heads that the majority of Americans want it along with Medicaid expansion? Do Republicans have some super-secret health care plan that no one else has access to? Do Republicans just want Americans to suffer? Or could it be that Obama accomplished that feat and Republicans simply can't stomach having to agree with him. Maybe Republicans should start doing what's right for ALL Americans and not just themselves and their base. What a thought!

Failed Dem policies

I keep hearing about the rising gun violence in our country. The Democrats answer to this problem is to take guns away from legal gun owners. The problem is that criminals don't register their guns. Most people who are affected by these illegal guns live in our poorest Black communities where gangs run the streets selling drugs and other illegal activities. The Democrats want to defund our police and promote many groups that have destroyed our cities this past year. The Black community has been lied to and deceived.

Great Race

Was great to see the neat vehicles of the Great Race roll into Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. Even better was the huge crowd that gathered to applaud the participants. For good measure, two folks with Cape roots were among the racers.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 6
Prayer 12-6-24
OpinionDec. 5
Speak Out: The impact of demonizing traditional masculinity...
OpinionDec. 5
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
OpinionDec. 5
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
OpinionDec. 5
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
Prayer 12-5-24
OpinionDec. 5
Prayer 12-5-24
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
OpinionDec. 4
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, practical
OpinionDec. 4
Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, practical
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship
OpinionDec. 4
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship
Smith: Making the border secure again
OpinionDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy