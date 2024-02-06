Speak Out 6/24/21

Obamacare

For the third time SCOTUS has upheld the ACA (Obamacare) and Republicans have been rebuffed. When will they get it through their thick heads that the majority of Americans want it along with Medicaid expansion? Do Republicans have some super-secret health care plan that no one else has access to? Do Republicans just want Americans to suffer? Or could it be that Obama accomplished that feat and Republicans simply can't stomach having to agree with him. Maybe Republicans should start doing what's right for ALL Americans and not just themselves and their base. What a thought!

Failed Dem policies

I keep hearing about the rising gun violence in our country. The Democrats answer to this problem is to take guns away from legal gun owners. The problem is that criminals don't register their guns. Most people who are affected by these illegal guns live in our poorest Black communities where gangs run the streets selling drugs and other illegal activities. The Democrats want to defund our police and promote many groups that have destroyed our cities this past year. The Black community has been lied to and deceived.

Great Race

Was great to see the neat vehicles of the Great Race roll into Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. Even better was the huge crowd that gathered to applaud the participants. For good measure, two folks with Cape roots were among the racers.