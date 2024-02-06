All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionJune 24, 2020
Speak Out 6/24/20
Defunding the police will lead to more crime. No one will be safe, gun sales will skyrocket. People will have to protect themselves. The answer is simple: don't commit crimes. The world will be a better place. The officer in Atlanta will not get a fair trial. ...

Don't commit crimes

Defunding the police will lead to more crime. No one will be safe, gun sales will skyrocket. People will have to protect themselves. The answer is simple: don't commit crimes. The world will be a better place.

Atlanta officer

The officer in Atlanta will not get a fair trial. The officials have decided he is guilty. I watched the whole video and listened to the 911 call. The man was passed out, not asleep. He failed the sobriety test. He resisted arrest. He stole a police officer's taser. He ran, he fired the taser at the officer. All these actions are against the law. A police officer has to determine in a split second if other lives are in danger including his. They are paid very little to protect us. We hear very little when a police officer dies in the line of duty, but now we treat the criminals as heroes. I feel bad for their families, but if these two men would have obeyed our laws they both would be alive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump re-election

A plea to president Trump, please win re-election. You have done more for this country and to protect the constitution than any president in our history. Please win, we could stand another eight or even 12 years of your guidance. Please beat Sleepy Joe. No one wants to go back to the Obama years. Please stay in office. We need you now more than ever.

Fall sports

There can be no fall sports unless the coronavirus is a myth and social distancing is not real. Period. It is cowardly to place people in harm's way over a high school football game, softball game, band practice, cheerleading or any other activity where contact can't be avoided.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in Amer...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
OpinionSep. 20
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
OpinionSep. 20
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy