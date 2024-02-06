Speak Out 6/24/20

Don't commit crimes

Defunding the police will lead to more crime. No one will be safe, gun sales will skyrocket. People will have to protect themselves. The answer is simple: don't commit crimes. The world will be a better place.

Atlanta officer

The officer in Atlanta will not get a fair trial. The officials have decided he is guilty. I watched the whole video and listened to the 911 call. The man was passed out, not asleep. He failed the sobriety test. He resisted arrest. He stole a police officer's taser. He ran, he fired the taser at the officer. All these actions are against the law. A police officer has to determine in a split second if other lives are in danger including his. They are paid very little to protect us. We hear very little when a police officer dies in the line of duty, but now we treat the criminals as heroes. I feel bad for their families, but if these two men would have obeyed our laws they both would be alive.