Speak Out 6/24/20

Defunding the police will lead to more crime. No one will be safe, gun sales will skyrocket. People will have to protect themselves. The answer is simple: don't commit crimes. The world will be a better place.
The officer in Atlanta will not get a fair trial. The officials have decided he is guilty. I watched the whole video and listened to the 911 call. The man was passed out, not asleep. He failed the sobriety test. He resisted arrest. He stole a police officer's taser. He ran, he fired the taser at the officer. All these actions are against the law. A police officer has to determine in a split second if other lives are in danger including his. They are paid very little to protect us. We hear very little when a police officer dies in the line of duty, but now we treat the criminals as heroes. I feel bad for their families, but if these two men would have obeyed our laws they both would be alive.
A plea to president Trump, please win re-election. You have done more for this country and to protect the constitution than any president in our history. Please win, we could stand another eight or even 12 years of your guidance. Please beat Sleepy Joe. No one wants to go back to the Obama years. Please stay in office. We need you now more than ever.
There can be no fall sports unless the coronavirus is a myth and social distancing is not real. Period. It is cowardly to place people in harm's way over a high school football game, softball game, band practice, cheerleading or any other activity where contact can't be avoided.