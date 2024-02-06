Speak Out 6/24/19

Why does SEMO’s Board of Regents meet in St. Louis and not in Cape on the SEMO campus? Money is no doubt spent at whatever venue is used and perhaps even hotel rooms are rented. That money should be spent here. The regents need to be in town, on the campus they oversee. If the trip to Cape is too inconvenient for them, they should step down.
Why is the South County Park in such a deplorable state? Whoever is responsible for this park should be horribly ashamed of themselves and resign or be summarily fired. There is no excuse for its condition.
In the words of Speaker Pelosi, I am “totally appalled” that the Democratic-led Congress will not help President Donald Trump protect our borders. That is totally appalling!
Where is SEMO Deaf Association? Not on Facebook. Change name? Need to know when and where the meetings and parties are.
Cape teachers received their pay increase notifications this week. For a 20-year teacher, the increase after payroll deductions comes to $65 per month over 12 months. Funny, every candidate that gets elected to the school board always promises to help teachers, but it always comes out that the administration comes out ahead. Well, not really funny. It’s sad, but teachers can’t afford the tears.
Weapons of mass destruction anyone? It is hard to believe the same people who brought us the Gulf Wars when they claim that Iran is the “new” enemy that must be feared and destroyed. Bolton, Pompeo and the rest of the warmongers are just looking for any means possible to further the war profiteering.
Trump’s claims of so much winning are ludicrous. Where is health care? More costly. Where is the deficit? Much higher. He gave tax cuts to the wealthy and his tariffs are being paid for by U.S. citizens. Truth is still truth, no matter how the administration tries to spin it differently.
Cape’s new motto should be “City of a Million Potholes.” On a recent drive on Cape Rock between the Perryville Road intersection and Kingshighway, my spouse and I counted 77 black patches on one side and 55 on the other, many of which were in need again. I’m certain we probably missed a few. And Clark Street past the library to Independence is a joke where nobody laughs. We need a moratorium on new multi-million dollar building projects until our streets are maintained. Who wants to go to a new building if you wreck your suspension to get there?
I do not understand how any group who has as their icons John F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton can believe they have the moral authority to judge anyone else’s morality.
