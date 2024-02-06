Speak Out 6/24/19

Teacher salary

Cape teachers received their pay increase notifications this week. For a 20-year teacher, the increase after payroll deductions comes to $65 per month over 12 months. Funny, every candidate that gets elected to the school board always promises to help teachers, but it always comes out that the administration comes out ahead. Well, not really funny. It’s sad, but teachers can’t afford the tears.

Warmongers?

Weapons of mass destruction anyone? It is hard to believe the same people who brought us the Gulf Wars when they claim that Iran is the “new” enemy that must be feared and destroyed. Bolton, Pompeo and the rest of the warmongers are just looking for any means possible to further the war profiteering.

Trump spin

Trump’s claims of so much winning are ludicrous. Where is health care? More costly. Where is the deficit? Much higher. He gave tax cuts to the wealthy and his tariffs are being paid for by U.S. citizens. Truth is still truth, no matter how the administration tries to spin it differently.

Potholes

Cape’s new motto should be “City of a Million Potholes.” On a recent drive on Cape Rock between the Perryville Road intersection and Kingshighway, my spouse and I counted 77 black patches on one side and 55 on the other, many of which were in need again. I’m certain we probably missed a few. And Clark Street past the library to Independence is a joke where nobody laughs. We need a moratorium on new multi-million dollar building projects until our streets are maintained. Who wants to go to a new building if you wreck your suspension to get there?

Moral authority

I do not understand how any group who has as their icons John F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton can believe they have the moral authority to judge anyone else’s morality.