Speak Out 6-23-22

The vaccine for children under the age of 5 has finally been approved for the COVID-19 vaccines. They can finally get the protection that they so desperately need.
We live on Mount Auburn between Independence and Bloomfield Rd, and I am appalled at two things my husband and I see as we sit on our front porch and enjoy our morning coffee and relax after work (we both now work from home). First, the way people drive on Mount Auburn, particularly between about 7:30 and 8 a.m. and again between about 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. is extremely dangerous. High rates of speed and drivers weaving in and out of traffic are the norm. When I've mentioned it to friends, they say they drive 40 mph and people zoom around them as if they're sitting still. I believe it. The second thing we see is an absence of any police presence, despite the fact that we have brought this matter to the attention of the police department and neighbors say they have as well.
Gasoline was $1.69 a gallon on election night November 2020 and it has increased to $4.49 a gallon today. To put this in perspective, it now costs more to fill up my riding lawn mower than it did to fill up my vehicle in 2020. Thank you, President Biden, for all you have done to make peoples lives worse off!
The film '2000 Mules' played recently in Cape and I'm sure many Trump supporters spent their hard earned money to see it, but did they even try to see how flimsy the "evidence" of voter fraud really was? If someone has that much so-called evidence, why are they wasting their money making a movie about it and just take it to the FBI or the police? The reason they can't is because it would be thrown out for being fraudulent evidence and the lawyers presenting it could be disbarred, that's why. Trump will never be able to get his day in court because he has nothing to bring to court. That's why everything he claims as "evidence" has to be tried in the court of public opinion.
