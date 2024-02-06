Speak Out 6-23-22

COVID vaccine

The vaccine for children under the age of 5 has finally been approved for the COVID-19 vaccines. They can finally get the protection that they so desperately need.

Slow down

We live on Mount Auburn between Independence and Bloomfield Rd, and I am appalled at two things my husband and I see as we sit on our front porch and enjoy our morning coffee and relax after work (we both now work from home). First, the way people drive on Mount Auburn, particularly between about 7:30 and 8 a.m. and again between about 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. is extremely dangerous. High rates of speed and drivers weaving in and out of traffic are the norm. When I've mentioned it to friends, they say they drive 40 mph and people zoom around them as if they're sitting still. I believe it. The second thing we see is an absence of any police presence, despite the fact that we have brought this matter to the attention of the police department and neighbors say they have as well.