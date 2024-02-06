Speak Out 6/23/17

Missouri paying tax refunds late. But you sure have to pay them on time or pay high penalties. Yet this governor called two special secessions that were uncalled for and cost taxpayers dearly. Our legislators are the biggest problem in Missouri. They are an over paid joke.
