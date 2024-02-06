All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 23, 2017

Speak Out 6/23/17

Missouri paying tax refunds late. But you sure have to pay them on time or pay high penalties. Yet this governor called two special secessions that were uncalled for and cost taxpayers dearly. Our legislators are the biggest problem in Missouri. They are an over paid joke...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Special sessions

Missouri paying tax refunds late. But you sure have to pay them on time or pay high penalties. Yet this governor called two special secessions that were uncalled for and cost taxpayers dearly. Our legislators are the biggest problem in Missouri. They are an over paid joke.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pace: For the US election, the AP performs the world's single largest act of journalism
OpinionOct. 29
Pace: For the US election, the AP performs the world's single largest act of journalism
Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity
OpinionOct. 29
Letter: Evaluating Trump's mental acuity
The many layers of sports betting
OpinionOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
Escaping domestic violence
OpinionOct. 29
Escaping domestic violence
Prayer 10-29-24
OpinionOct. 29
Prayer 10-29-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
OpinionOct. 28
Speak Out: Readers share comments on Trump and Harris contrasting political visions
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
OpinionOct. 28
Lyons: Talk of mass deportation is Texas bull
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
OpinionOct. 28
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you in?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy