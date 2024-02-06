All sections
OpinionJune 22, 2023

Speak Out 6-22-23

The Cardinals have had a nice little road trip after a miserable start to the season. Let's hope the recent winning streak continues across the pond when they play the Cubs. Republicans are sticking to their talking points and saying that Trump was indicted because he's the front-runner in the 2024 race. No, he was indicted because he violated federal laws!...

Cardinals

The Cardinals have had a nice little road trip after a miserable start to the season. Let's hope the recent winning streak continues across the pond when they play the Cubs.

Trump indictment

Republicans are sticking to their talking points and saying that Trump was indicted because he's the front-runner in the 2024 race. No, he was indicted because he violated federal laws!

TIF project

TIF funding for the mall project sounds like just another grift. If there is money to be made for investors reinventing the mall, why can't they fund it themselves? The numbers just don't add up for being of real value to the Cape Girardeau area.

Person over party

First of all, you vote for the person, not the party. Why, oh, why are the Republicans covering for the great Donald Trump? He is a crook who cares only for himself. In other words, he is a narcissist! Wake up, people!

Can't change gender

The term "gender-affirming care" actually has it backwards. It is someone who wants to deny his/her gender and play like it is the other gender. The accurate term would be "gender-denying care." You cannot change your gender; nature determined that. Irrevocably.

Cape goes woke

Sounds like Cape Girardeau City Council like the WOKE movement.

Speak Out
