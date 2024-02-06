Speak Out 6-22-23

Cardinals

The Cardinals have had a nice little road trip after a miserable start to the season. Let's hope the recent winning streak continues across the pond when they play the Cubs.

Trump indictment

Republicans are sticking to their talking points and saying that Trump was indicted because he's the front-runner in the 2024 race. No, he was indicted because he violated federal laws!

TIF project

TIF funding for the mall project sounds like just another grift. If there is money to be made for investors reinventing the mall, why can't they fund it themselves? The numbers just don't add up for being of real value to the Cape Girardeau area.