Speak Out 6/22/21

U.S. citizens no longer live with the knowledge that we have an "our government" system in place. The so-called establishment Republicans, Democrats, and radical Leftists have chipped away at "our government" and replaced it with "the government." There isn't a day that goes by without hearing about "the government" dictating a new outlandish policy. Now is the time to remove the established politicians and replace them with true representatives. Once this is done, it's imperative to hold the new office holders accountable.
It is stunning how weak Biden is on the international stage -- and how shamelessly his staff and the national media cover for him. I can't believe he nodded when asked if he trusted Vladimir Putin. The reporter said it was clear he was responding to her. He looked her in the eye. He nodded. But now his staff is saying he didn't mean to nod. It was just a meaningless gesture. Really? Really? The number of times his staff has to come out later to restate was he clearly said or indicated is incredible. And, watch how over time how the media will change what it reports to cover for him.
The Russians have PRAVDA and we have its counterpart in CNN and MSNBC. It is sad what CNN has become and especially how Wolf Blitzer, a once first-rate newsman, has stopped reporting the news and tows the party line the same as the rest of the CNN propagandists. MSNBC has always been biased and more interested in propagandizing than in reporting the news, but from my point of view CNN was once the best source available for straight forward reporting. Now CNN appears to be interested only in advancing a political agenda.
