Opinion
June 22, 2018

Speak Out 6/22/18

Democrats said Trump didn't understand the economy, yet we have two-decade low unemployment and rising wages. Democrats said Trump didn't understand foreign affairs, yet he's sitting down with the North Korean leader. Democrats said Trump couldn't negotiate with world leaders, yet Canada and Mexico are renegotiating NAFTA...

Trump's understanding

Democrats said Trump didn't understand the economy, yet we have two-decade low unemployment and rising wages. Democrats said Trump didn't understand foreign affairs, yet he's sitting down with the North Korean leader. Democrats said Trump couldn't negotiate with world leaders, yet Canada and Mexico are renegotiating NAFTA.

Jackson signs

Jackson might have formerly been known as the city of somewhat beautiful homes, churches, parks and schools. But it looks to me like it's about to be better known as the city of bland duplexes, patches and potholes, and excessive park bathrooms. It might be time to update the city welcome signs.

Speak Out
