Opinion
June 22, 2017

Speak Out 6/22/17

Climate change

A recent Speak Out comment perfectly illustrated how the Left distorts facts to promote their agenda while loudly accusing others of distorting the truth. There is no such thing as consensus when it comes to science! In science there are only proven facts and theories. Climate change is a fact. Meteorological and geographic evidence both prove that for various reasons the earth has gone through periods of warming and cooling ever since it has existed. During these periods some species suffer and others thrive. Man-made global warming is a theory. Remember, at one time a "consensus" of scientists believed that the world was flat and the entire universe revolved around it!

Speak Out
