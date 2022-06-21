Speak Out 6-21-22

Gun problems

Guns are the leading cause of fatalities among minors, our children. Two thirds of those under 19 killed by guns are homicides (purposeful and accidental), one third are suicides. Please support more gun control legislation.

Himmelberger home

What a wonderful opportunity SEMO has squandered! They have on their campus a wonderful historic building that they have unfortunately allowed to fall in disrepair. There's no excuse for that, of course, but it's exactly what they've done, while at the same time spending millions on a somewhat historic athletic facility. Very telling of the university leadership's priorities. Turning the Himmelberger House over to the Department of Historical Preservation would have been the perfect solution. Allow students to put into practice what they are learning about procuring funds, making plans, etc., to restore a historical landmark.