Speak Out 6-21-22

With inflation rising weekly all the Democrats and Biden can do is look to blame anyone but their reckless spending and assault on oil companies. As far as the spending, they are not totally at fault. This has been going on for decades and now we will feel the pain for many years to come, but their regulations on oil companies along with stopping key pipelines from being built is the reason for everything we buy skyrocketing and has made oil companies profits soar -- which is not what the Democrats intended. They expected oil companies to go broke.
Guns are the leading cause of fatalities among minors, our children. Two thirds of those under 19 killed by guns are homicides (purposeful and accidental), one third are suicides. Please support more gun control legislation.
What a wonderful opportunity SEMO has squandered! They have on their campus a wonderful historic building that they have unfortunately allowed to fall in disrepair. There's no excuse for that, of course, but it's exactly what they've done, while at the same time spending millions on a somewhat historic athletic facility. Very telling of the university leadership's priorities. Turning the Himmelberger House over to the Department of Historical Preservation would have been the perfect solution. Allow students to put into practice what they are learning about procuring funds, making plans, etc., to restore a historical landmark.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.