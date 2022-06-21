All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 21, 2022

Speak Out 6-21-22

With inflation rising weekly all the Democrats and Biden can do is look to blame anyone but their reckless spending and assault on oil companies. As far as the spending, they are not totally at fault. This has been going on for decades and now we will feel the pain for many years to come, but their regulations on oil companies along with stopping key pipelines from being built is the reason for everything we buy skyrocketing and has made oil companies profits soar -- which is not what the Democrats intended. ...

Inflation problems

With inflation rising weekly all the Democrats and Biden can do is look to blame anyone but their reckless spending and assault on oil companies. As far as the spending, they are not totally at fault. This has been going on for decades and now we will feel the pain for many years to come, but their regulations on oil companies along with stopping key pipelines from being built is the reason for everything we buy skyrocketing and has made oil companies profits soar -- which is not what the Democrats intended. They expected oil companies to go broke.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gun problems

Guns are the leading cause of fatalities among minors, our children. Two thirds of those under 19 killed by guns are homicides (purposeful and accidental), one third are suicides. Please support more gun control legislation.

Himmelberger home

What a wonderful opportunity SEMO has squandered! They have on their campus a wonderful historic building that they have unfortunately allowed to fall in disrepair. There's no excuse for that, of course, but it's exactly what they've done, while at the same time spending millions on a somewhat historic athletic facility. Very telling of the university leadership's priorities. Turning the Himmelberger House over to the Department of Historical Preservation would have been the perfect solution. Allow students to put into practice what they are learning about procuring funds, making plans, etc., to restore a historical landmark.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 9
De Rugy: Election night's least surprising result is a bipar...
OpinionNov. 9
Hanson: Harris was always doomed
OpinionNov. 9
Prayer 11-9-24
OpinionNov. 8
Our Opinion: SEED Symposium offers full day of economic info...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
OpinionNov. 8
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
Prayer 11-8-24
OpinionNov. 8
Prayer 11-8-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
OpinionNov. 7
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
OpinionNov. 6
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
Prayer 11-6-24
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy