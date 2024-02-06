Speak Out 6/21/19

Abortion referendum

Why is Jay Ashcroft, secretary of state, so resistant to a ballot referendum regarding the extremely restrictive abortion legislation? Why is he not wanting voters' input on this legislation? Mr. Ashcroft seems intimidated by voters' opinions. Put the referendum on the ballot!

Sports PR?

The Southeast Missourian sports department has officially labeled itself as a propaganda arm of SEMO University. Your insistence that the basketball program is just fine, that the baseball program just had a couple injuries, and that the football program's one winning season is a reason to believe is all just a smokescreen. Quit it!

Funding victims

Over $5 billion has been paid to victims of 9/11, which was 18 years ago, and the Congress has another $3 billion in reserve to fund 9/11 victims. But there is talk that we "need more money" for another 70 years plus for the grandkids of the grandkids of the victims. Like the Cherokee Indians who we are still paying. With no disrespect to the victims of 9/11 or the Cherokees Indians, after so long the well goes dry or the money and funding stops. Or it may not benefit the real victims.