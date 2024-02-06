All sections
OpinionJune 20, 2023

Speak Out 6-20-23

MLB ads

MLB ads

Is it not enough that MLB allowed advertisements behind the batters on the lower wall years ago? In my opinion, it degrades the sport to put advertisements on the players' sleeves. The worst, however, is the ads on the video screen, which has suddenly started showing up in the lower stands behind home plate! It totally detracts from the batter. How much money does MLB need to make their owners billionaires? Maybe $50 beer?

Biden's solution

Biden's solution to America's problems, blame Trump. Why not? Obama's solution to problems during his administration was to blame Bush. Obama and Biden are just like two peas in a pod. I hope it was a small crop, we can't stand much more of the blame game. We need solutions, conservative solutions. We need Trump!

Trump vs. Clinton

Donald Trump said in a 2016 speech that Hillary Rodham Clinton should be barred from being president because of the classified documents on her email server. So that begs the question, should Trump be disqualified for having 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago?

Roads vs. woke

The Cape City Council should focus more on the city streets and sidewalks instead of appeasing fringe groups.

