Speak Out 6/20/19

Sports tweets

It's sad when I read the Tweets of high school kids tooting their athletic horns. But then I realize they're just following the example of their parents humble bragging. No college coach has ever been impressed by either.

Catfish parking

I'm glad we have the new baseball team and enjoy going to the games. However, there's absolutely no reason for the Catfish players to park in the grass at the bottom of Cherry Hill, damaging the grass and creating horrible ruts during this rainy season. They park there not only during games but also during practice, when all the surrounding parking lots, right by the field, are empty. Just this evening, our family watched as a player kept driving his car partway up and down the hill before parking. The team needs to remember this is a city park and show respect by helping take care of the grounds that taxpayers pay to upkeep.