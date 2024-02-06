All sections
OpinionJune 20, 2017

Speak Out 6/20/17

City Realtor?

I have a house I want to sell. I wonder if their personnel would help me, since the city government of Cape is now taking on the role of a Realtor.

Greitens, Trump

Greitens is just Trump 2.0. He attacks everyone around him. Claims to not be establishment and plays the game like a pro. He might not be a fat old man like Trump, but he is definitely just as suspect.

Captain D's?

When will Cape get a Captain D's?

Traffic profiles

I have suggestions if the city really wants to improve its traffic stops profile. First, spend more time in neighborhoods. I haven't seen a cruiser in over a year. People roll stops, fail to signal, and tailgate there, too. Don't always sit in the same predictable places on the major streets, plus people speed in neighborhoods, too. Enforce traffic rules during rush hours! So many folks roll the Lexington/Perryvile Road stop that traffic is continuous. There are no breaks to even get on these roads. Spend less time sitting on I-55 and more in town policing.

Greitens

Greitens is a piece of work. He is gloating that he stopped our elected representatives from giving themselves pay raises while being secretive about his own money. It would look less like political grandstanding on his part if the Legislature was actually making huge pots of money. They haven't had a pay increase since 2009 and what he fought against was basically $900 dollars a year. Plus attacking them personally to try and make himself look better politically is not right! It is time for Mr. Greitens to stop worrying about the next job he wants and work on what is actually best for Missouri.

Library

If the City wants to cut out unnecessary spending they can start by shutting down the Cape Public Library. Now before the knee-jerk reactions hear me out, nobody really uses the library anymore. So the tax payers are paying for a bunch of old books collecting dust. On top of that most people who do go, go to the Library for "free" internet, basically your Tax Dollars is being thrown away so some people can spend time web surfing, watching YouTube and checking out their Facebook and Twitter.

Career politician

Greitens' version of political "outsider" reminds me more of Disney putting together boy bands than a true desire to make government work. Lots of spin and marketing, use of key phrases. Checking off a list of "key" elements to further the political agenda. Attractive -- check. Joined the military -- check. Going for pro-life vote -- check. Attack. Attack. Attack. He is the epitome of a career politician in the making -- but who is funding this?

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

