Speak Out 6/2/21

Thank you to everyone who put the flags out at Cape County Park and around our patriotic city. I am proud to live in this area and thankful for all who serve and served. Special prayers to all who made the ultimate sacrifice. America would not be great without them. We owe a timeless debt of gratitude to these heroes and their families.
Republicans have been claiming that Antifa and BLM were really responsible for the Capitol insurrection so what better way to prove it? The Jan. 6 Commission, of course. So why did they vote against it? Because they knew that theory was a lie and the Commission would prove Trump's Big Lie was the catalyst of the whole thing. How shockingly dishonest of them, but then they took their lead from Trump.
Our diverse population of hardworking Americans has made America strong and independent. Those traits are starting to wither away with this administration. What this president and his Congress has passed, following a post-pandemic era with vaccinations available, handing out $400+ unemployment benefits through September, was insane. This just incentivized the lazy to stay home and this is what our government wanted. They wanted our great independent country to become dependent on government handouts so we would "fall in line" to their socialistic/communistic ideology. News alert ... there are many jobs and some paying $14-15/hr out there ... get off your rear and look.
Donald Trump is so delusional and mentally unstable that he actually thinks that the "audits" being conducted in Arizona and now in Georgia will reverse the election results and give him back the presidency. And this is the man Republicans are going all in on?
Again and again, Donald Trump is being vindicated. Now Biden thinks the virus may have started in a lab in China. When Trump said it, Biden called him racist and Facebook banished him. Biden has messed up the border and the deaths of children now trying to cross are at his feet. He can't even get people to take the vaccine, thanks partly to his vice-president denigrating it when she was a candidate. Trump may have spoken nicely about Putin, but his administration was tough on Russia. Biden is the opposite, talking harsh but giving in to the Russian president. And Iran started a proxy war with Israel in contrast to Trump getting the Middle East to sign peace treaties. Biden is just lucky the media likes him, because his performance is abysmal.
