Speak Out 6-2-19

Capaha Park and Arena Park need more lighting that stays on all the time.
The headline reads: "Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts." And yet the city will still commit millions to building a swimming pool. Hey, voters! Here's your sign.
Who cares if unemployment in down. They are all wage slave jobs anyway.
Jackson's uptown merchants are complaining about Homecomers and blaming the event for lost revenue. Homecomers is the single biggest draw to uptown Jackson. If merchants' trinkets don't sell when 20,000 visitors are uptown, they're not selling when the tumbleweeds are blowing through the other 360 days of the year. The merchants should consider planning for and marketing for the 5 day event.