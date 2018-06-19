All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJune 19, 2018

Speak Out 6/19/18

It is not comforting to know that the Jackson Board of Aldermen thinks it knows better than the police department, public school, fire department and thousands of residents that live and drive through the dangerous curve on West Route D, where the board is allowing the largest apartment complex to be jammed into the curve which makes it a dangerous public safety hazard by the middle school plus two nearby grade schools...

Jackson complex

It is not comforting to know that the Jackson Board of Aldermen thinks it knows better than the police department, public school, fire department and thousands of residents that live and drive through the dangerous curve on West Route D, where the board is allowing the largest apartment complex to be jammed into the curve which makes it a dangerous public safety hazard by the middle school plus two nearby grade schools.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Resistance futile

For the few die-hard anti-Trumpsters whose comments occasionally appear in this column, let me make this very clear. Resistance to President Trump is futile.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 18
Prayer 10-18-24
OpinionOct. 17
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on d...
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy