Speak Out 6/19/18

It is not comforting to know that the Jackson Board of Aldermen thinks it knows better than the police department, public school, fire department and thousands of residents that live and drive through the dangerous curve on West Route D, where the board is allowing the largest apartment complex to be jammed into the curve which makes it a dangerous public safety hazard by the middle school plus two nearby grade schools.
For the few die-hard anti-Trumpsters whose comments occasionally appear in this column, let me make this very clear. Resistance to President Trump is futile.
