Speak out 6/19/17

Prostate cancer and other cancers in the heartland. More and more. Ask the doctors. Due to the excess of chemical that farmers and people are using. We are killing each other just because it is easier to spray your crops and fields rather than use a cultivator. And our government, which is the people who eat the stuff and breath in the chemicals that kill its weeds and bugs, do not regulate nothing. Put a teaspoon of Round Up chemical in a glass of water and have a farmer drink it. Yet they spray it everywhere. (Spraying saves time and more of a harvest, but if it kills people?)
To the 68-year-old who says there are guns being shot nightly in Cape Girardeau, you are either forgetting to turn off your TV or you are dreaming. I live in what is no doubt considered the rougher side of town, and I have heard gunshots once. Exactly once in almost 10 years.
Transparency in government should begin with who is paying for Gov. Greitens transportation costs and who he travels with. We pay taxes that should be able to cover his travel expenses, so why does he need to hide who is paying him on the side? If Stan Herzog is funding Greitens' dark money PAC, maybe the citizens of Missouri have the right to know what his and Greitens agenda is exactly.
I would like to thank MoDOT for their part in building a road in front of Scott City's pave stone and John Deere place. That is unsafe and has caused two accidents in the last two days. And then to hear that MoDOT is in the process of another project just south of Scott city on County Road 312. That will be unsafe and cause more accidents. Congratulations, MoDOT, for your part in causing more accidents and deaths on Missouri highway's.
If the GOP club of rich white guys is determined to screw up health care for the masses, just do it and get it over with. Do not delay this garbage for three to four more years. If they honestly think that it will work, vote on it, put it into action, and let the chips fall where they will. But start taxing employer health care plans. If the big companies would get out of the health care business end of it, the free market would fix itself, right? Fund Health Savings Plans and let the young and healthy borrow against them. Win. Win.
