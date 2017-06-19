Speak out 6/19/17

Transparency in government should begin with who is paying for Gov. Greitens transportation costs and who he travels with. We pay taxes that should be able to cover his travel expenses, so why does he need to hide who is paying him on the side? If Stan Herzog is funding Greitens' dark money PAC, maybe the citizens of Missouri have the right to know what his and Greitens agenda is exactly.

MoDOT

I would like to thank MoDOT for their part in building a road in front of Scott City's pave stone and John Deere place. That is unsafe and has caused two accidents in the last two days. And then to hear that MoDOT is in the process of another project just south of Scott city on County Road 312. That will be unsafe and cause more accidents. Congratulations, MoDOT, for your part in causing more accidents and deaths on Missouri highway's.

Health care

If the GOP club of rich white guys is determined to screw up health care for the masses, just do it and get it over with. Do not delay this garbage for three to four more years. If they honestly think that it will work, vote on it, put it into action, and let the chips fall where they will. But start taxing employer health care plans. If the big companies would get out of the health care business end of it, the free market would fix itself, right? Fund Health Savings Plans and let the young and healthy borrow against them. Win. Win.