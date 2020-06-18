All sections
Opinion
June 18, 2020

Speak Out 6/18/20

Police are heroes. They put their lives on the line every day. Most are of great character. They are paid very little. I question the people who want to demonize all of them. Instead of tearing them down and trying to defund them, they need to stop and think what is going to happen when no one will want to become a police officer. ...

Support our police

Police are heroes. They put their lives on the line every day. Most are of great character. They are paid very little. I question the people who want to demonize all of them. Instead of tearing them down and trying to defund them, they need to stop and think what is going to happen when no one will want to become a police officer. Who will come when their lives are in danger? Do you really want no police? I support all law enforcement. These men and women are great people and their lives matter, too.

Confederate statues

I am not ashamed of our history and would be proud to take all the confederate statues that are being removed from their places in the various states.

Speak Out
