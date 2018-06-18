Speak Out 6/18/18

I have just two sentences I need to write to all the Trump supporters in Washington and elsewhere who have been wailing at the top of their voices that the Mueller investigation of all of Trumpï¿½s wrongdoing has gone on too long and needs to be stopped, after only 13 months. The Ken Starr investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton lasted four and half years and cost over $39 million dollars. The Benghazi investigation targeting Hillary Clinton went on for two and one half years and cost nearly $8 million.
Since antifa exist solely to incite violence against those they disagree with politically, could they not be declared a criminal organization and RICO charges brought against them?
If thereï¿½s one citizen left who believes that Democrats are rooting for the US, then look no further then their party leadersï¿½ statements about the North Korean summit. Democrats hate Trump so much that theyï¿½ve shown they truly hate our efforts towards peace and the denuclearization of a hostile regime. We wonï¿½t forget their reaction and their outright hatred of our countryï¿½s success.
Itï¿½s great to see someone negotiating deals on behalf of our country who has done more than community organizing.
As President Trump was meeting with Kim Jong Un, these were the Democratic National Partyï¿½s real time Tweet topics: LGBQT pride month, Chuck Schumer talking about saving Obamacare, and Nancy Pelosi talking about 3.8 percent unemployment not helping the middle class. The Democrats are clueless.
An iron curtain of irreversible authoritarianism is enveloping the United States.
