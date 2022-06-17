Speak Out 6-17-22

Dangerous driver

Just a piece of friendly advice to the man in the big pickup pulling a trailer with a large lawn tractor on it who entered the roundabout on May 29, and almost hit a small blue car. I was in the car directly behind the blue car and saw the entire thing. Even when the driver honked his horn, you just kept pulling out and even into the far left lane, which he had pulled over into to avoid being hit by you. Guess what? You did not have the right of way to enter the roundabout. Had you hit her, you would have been liable and ticketed. How do I know that? Because just a week ago, the same thing happened to me in the exact same spot on that roundabout. The other driver, the one who entered illegally just like you, not only got a ticket for failure to yield, his insurance company is replacing my car, which was totaled.