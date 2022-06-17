All sections
OpinionJune 17, 2022

Speak Out 6-17-22

Just a piece of friendly advice to the man in the big pickup pulling a trailer with a large lawn tractor on it who entered the roundabout on May 29, and almost hit a small blue car. I was in the car directly behind the blue car and saw the entire thing. ...

Dangerous driver

Just a piece of friendly advice to the man in the big pickup pulling a trailer with a large lawn tractor on it who entered the roundabout on May 29, and almost hit a small blue car. I was in the car directly behind the blue car and saw the entire thing. Even when the driver honked his horn, you just kept pulling out and even into the far left lane, which he had pulled over into to avoid being hit by you. Guess what? You did not have the right of way to enter the roundabout. Had you hit her, you would have been liable and ticketed. How do I know that? Because just a week ago, the same thing happened to me in the exact same spot on that roundabout. The other driver, the one who entered illegally just like you, not only got a ticket for failure to yield, his insurance company is replacing my car, which was totaled.

Juneteenth

I think it was a BIG MISTAKE to make Juneteenth a holiday. Slavery ended in the United States 157 years ago; surely it is time for us to put it to bed and move on. By making this a holiday we will keep rehashing it from now on, keeping old wounds open. How long should we beat ourselves up over this? Nobody alive today remotely had anything to do with slavery.

Obama's third term

Obama's third term is a disaster for this country. Need I say more?

Speak Out
