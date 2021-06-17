All sections
OpinionJune 17, 2021

Speak Out 6/17/21

The Avenue of Flags was stunning last weekend leading up to Flag Day. Thank you to everyone who helps make this possible. An inspiring and patriotic display. ...

Avenue of Flags

The Avenue of Flags was stunning last weekend leading up to Flag Day. Thank you to everyone who helps make this possible. An inspiring and patriotic display.

COVID vaccine

I hope that we can get a COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of 12 years old soon. So that we can hopefully reach Herd Immunity.

Cardinals

Stick a fork in the St. Louis Cardinals. They are done for this season.

Gun control

What exactly does President Biden want Congress to do when he promotes more gun control after each mass shooting? The only other law that hasn’t already been signed into law in regards to gun control is repeal the Second Amendment. Is this what he is saying? He needs to stop pussyfooting around with his words and spit out exactly what he wants more for Congress to do. He really is playing with fire here. Repealing the Second Amendment would create a civil war that would make the first one seem minuscule in comparison.

G-7 thoughts

The biggest danger facing the G-7 countries are their anemic economic policies. China pointed that out indirectly by issuing a statement to the G-7 meeting this week: small groups no longer lead the world! Sorry to say this statement put the G-7 in their place. USA for example is still living off WW2 glory. Biden and French President Macron bonding is not comforting. USA spending twice as much as it makes is not prudent. USA has a lawn mower economic engine running a MACK truck economy.

Critical race theory

Anyone spouting off about “critical race theory” is watching too much Faux News. Turn off your televisions and go volunteer. Or get a job — for the good of the economy. I hear a lot of fast food places are hiring.

Cards win

After a horrible series in Chicago, the Cardinals bounced back against the Marlins. Here’s hoping the offense can score more runs to help our pitchers.

